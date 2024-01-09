Retail sales rise in November despite financial squeeze

Shoppers on Grafton Street. The volume of retail sales in the Republic rose marginally in November despite the squeeze on household budgets from higher prices and rising borrowing costs.

Sales increased by 0.2 per cent in the month and were up by 0.8 per cent on an annual basis, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Excluding volatile car sales, the volume of retail sales rose by 0.7 per cent in the month but fell by 0.9 per cent in the year when compared with November 2022.

Monthly volume increases were recorded in motor trades (+3 per cent), other retail sales (+1.5 per cent), clothing, footwear and textiles (+1.3 per cent), and non-specialised stores (including supermarkets) (+1 per cent).

