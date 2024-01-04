Government tax receipts surge to record €88bn in 2023 despite economic slowdown

Minister for Finance Michael McGrath is presiding over an exchequer surplus of €1.2 billion for 2023. Photograph: Simon Wohlfahrt/Bloomberg

Government tax receipts surged to a record €88.1 billion last year despite the economic slowdown and fears that 2023 would see a reversal in corporate tax.

Year-end exchequer returns published by the Department of Finance show tax revenue rose by almost €5 billion or 6 per cent last year, driven by strong growth in income tax, VAT and corporation tax.

After falling for three consecutive months between August and October, corporation tax receipts came in at a record €23.8 billion for the year, €1.2 billion or 5.3 per cent up on the 2022 figure and slightly ahead of the department’s forecast. Receipts from the business tax amounted to €1.8 billion in December alone, 20 per cent up on an annual basis.

The department, however, cautioned that while it remained “the State’s second largest source of revenue again this year, there has been a significant moderation in growth in this revenue stream compared to recent years.”

Income tax, the Government’s main tax channel, generated €32.9 billion for the 12-month period, which was €2.2 billion (7.1 per cent) ahead of 2022, reflecting the strength of the Irish labour market. There were a record 2.6 million people employed in the State last year.

Despite the ongoing squeeze on household spending from higher prices and additional mortgage costs, VAT receipts totalled €20.3 billion, €1.7 billion (9.4 per cent) higher than the previous year.

Overall, an exchequer surplus of €1.2 billion was recorded in 2023. This compares with a surplus of €5 billion in 2022, with the deterioration driven by a number of factors including increased public expenditure and the transfer of €4 billion to the National Reserve Fund (NRF) in February last year.

Minister for Finance Michael McGrath said tax receipts came in largely as anticipated “and reflect the underlying strength of our economy, especially the labour market”.

“It must be acknowledged, however, that the budgetary surplus includes windfall corporation tax receipts which, if excluded, would result in an underlying deficit,” he said. When transfers to the NRF, proceeds from the disposal of bank shares and excess corporation tax receipts are removed, the Government recorded an underlying deficit of €6.5 billion.

“Indications are that pandemic-era surge in exports in a small number of sectors – which drive corporate profitability in Ireland – are now unwinding; this would mean more modest growth in corporation tax receipts in the coming years,” Mr McGrath said.

“These developments underscore the importance of ensuring that permanent fiscal commitments are not made on the basis of transitory revenues,” he said, noting the establishment of the two new-long term savings vehicles would allow the Government prepare “for future structural challenges while limiting our exposure to volatile windfall revenues”.

Total voted expenditure for the year amounted to €94.7 billion, up by €5.9 billion or 6.9 per cent on 2022.

A “General Government Surplus”, a wider measure which encompasses non-exchequer revenue and other financial transactions by the State, of €7.8 billion was recorded for 2023, equivalent to just under 3 per cent of national income.

This was smaller than what the Government had forecast in October’s budget and reflected additional spending in the final part of the year.