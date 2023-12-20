Poolbeg identifies strategic drug targets for treatment of RSV

Biopharmaceutical company Poolbeg has selected as strategic priority a number of potential treatments for Respiratory Syncytial Virus.

The drug targets were selected from a list identified as part of Poolbeg’s artificial intelligence-led programme, which identified the potential treatments in only 10 months. The company’s scientific experts reviewed the data provided by a lab-based analysis of the potential drug treatments and chose the priority drug candidates.

“The positive outputs from this analysis, and the successful prioritisation of our RSV drug candidates, is a testament to the power of our AI-led drug discovery programme,” said Jeremy Skillington, chief executive of Poolbeg Pharma. “As we engage in partnering discussions, these results position Poolbeg as a key player in the evolving landscape of AI-driven drug discovery.”