Revenue says planning appeals payments could have ‘serious’ tax consequences

Payments made as part of a misuse of the planning appeals system could give rise to tax compliance obligations with “potentially serious consequences” for individuals or businesses in receipt of such money, the Revenue Commissioners warned on Friday. Photograph: iStock

Payments made as part of a misuse of the planning appeals system could give rise to tax compliance obligations with “potentially serious consequences” for individuals or businesses in receipt of such money, the Revenue Commissioners warned on Friday.

The Revenue’s statement follows RTÉ Prime Time’s investigation into alleged planning corruption, which was broadcast on Monday, as well concerns raised in the Oireachtas on Thursday by Labour leader Ivana Bacik.

Noting the public commentary about misuse of the planning appeals system, the Revenue said it wished to draw attention to the compliance issues posed by the payments described in situations where they have not been included in the appropriate tax return.

“Taxpayers are reminded that there are a range of opportunities available to taxpayers to regularise their tax affairs, including self-review, self-correction and making an unprompted qualifying disclosure,” it said in a statement.

READ MORE

“These opportunities help taxpayers to get things right as easily and cost effectively as possible, and reduce their exposure to a heavier level of penalty, to publication as a tax defaulter or to criminal prosecution.”

It added that “full details of how to avail of these opportunities” were laid out in its code of practice for Revenue compliance obligations.

[ Planning-appeals duo withdrawing objections for financial gain, claims RTÉ Investigates ]

“The payment or exchange of funds, or other consideration, which ultimately influences the planning process potentially has tax implications. Revenue encourages anyone with information in relation to these matters to pass the details on to Revenue for the appropriate follow up,” it said.

The Revenue said that an individual comes across such information within a work-related context, “perhaps while working in a construction or development company, or while working in a planning consultant’s office or in an accounts or other finance function”, this information can be reported to Revenue under the framework of the Protected Disclosures Act 2014.

The Revenue’s director of internal audit is a prescribed person under the Act to receive such information, it noted.

Often referred to as “whistleblowing”, a protected disclosure can be made using its online protected disclosures reporting form.

IKEA's Irish store is its best performer globally Listen | 36:16

People who make a report under the framework of the Protected Disclosures Act 2014, as amended, are afforded a range of important legal protections, including the safeguarding of their identity.

Individuals who have information about payments made to influence the planning process, but did not come across this information in a work-related context, can also report the details to Revenue, in confidence, by completing and submitting Revenue’s online tax evasion report form, it said.

“Revenue welcomes all information about potential wrongdoing related to taxes, duties or customs controls, and treats all such reports seriously and with utmost confidentiality. Revenue follows up rigorously on all available information that suggests there may be a risk of non-compliance with tax and duty-related obligations.”

Ms Bacik told the Dáil that a developer was asked to pay more than €500,000 in exchange for the withdrawal of an appeal to An Bord Pleanála. She said she had seen evidence that the issue was brought to the attention of An Bord Pleanála months ago but that “no further action arose on it at the time”.

[ Objector asked developer for ‘more than €500,000’ to withdraw planning appeal ]

Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien asked the Labour leader to bring the correspondence to him and his department. The Minister said he had written to the Attorney General and the Department of Justice in advance of the RTÉ Investigates programme earlier this week.

Mr O’Brien said he found the Prime Time programme “shocking” but said it was not completely surprising “because I have heard of cases”.