Donohoe warns on ‘sobering’ change in corporation tax receipts

Paschal Donohoe: If Ireland was still borrowing, we would be in a very different situation. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg

The change in corporation tax receipts seen over the last three months are “a sobering reminder” of why the Government should be running budget surpluses, the Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe has said.

Speaking on Tuesday on a visit to the United States, he said Ireland could absorb the fall-off in revenue generated from corporation tax into its budget surplus.

“If Ireland was still borrowing, we would be in a very different situation.”

“We can absorb the decline of corporate tax receipts over the last number of months because we have a surplus. And it is the reason why we have needed to balance our books and run surpluses twice now,” Mr Donohoe said.

“I have always said we would get to a point where corporate tax receipts will begin to go down. We saw three months in which that (happened). And we are now able to manage that kind of decline because we have a surplus.”

The Minister said that November was an important month for the Government in terms of collecting tax revenue. However, he said the Government ministers normally only found out about the details on the last day of the month and the first day of the following month.

Mr Donohoe will be meeting political and business leaders in New York and Washington this week in his capacity as president of the Eurogroup and Minister for Public Expenditure in Ireland.

“The message (he will be giving in the United States) will be one of the resilience of the European economy and the Irish economy, despite the many shocks that we have faced. Even though we are seeing economic performance, and economic growth begin to slow down, that decline and change in economic growth is entirely understandable given how close we are to the war (in Ukraine) and to the inflationary effects of the war,” he said.

“We’re seeing our economic outlook for next year is different to how it has been in recent years for both Ireland and Europe. And I will be making the case to the investors, particularly when I’m in New York, that that is an economic performance that is still strong in the context of the economic shocks that Europe and Ireland has faced. And I’ll be explaining what is happening in our economies, and making the case for continued investments for America into Europe and Europe into America.”

Mr Donohoe said that a continued decline in corporate tax revenue would affect the level of the Government’s budgetary surplus. He said this was a reminder “about the need to take care with day-to-day spending”.

Asked whether a continued fall off in corporate tax revenue would impact on the Government’s strategy for dealing with pay for nearly 400,000 staff on the State’s payroll, Mr Donohoe said: “It won’t, as for 2024 as we already had provisioned in the expectation of getting a wage agreement for public servants next year.”

Talks on a new public service pay deal commenced in recent days and the Minister said he hoped that any agreement would be “affordable and still insulate us from any further decline in corporate taxes”.

The Minister said his ambition was to try secure “a more comprehensive agreement” with the public service trade unions.

He said that a key feature of such accords was not just a deal on the level of pay rises staff in the public service would receive, but also that they provided for industrial relations peace and stability.

Public service unions are seeking the Government to repeal financial emergency legislation brought in following the economic crash more than a decade ago. They contend that this gives the Department of Public Expenditure excessive powers which is hindering industrial relations processes between unions and individual employers in the public service.

However Mr Donohoe told The Irish Times that there was only a very small number of elements of financial emergency legislation –known as FEMPI – remaining in place. He said he did not believe FEMPI was a cause of difficulty in employers and unions reaching agreements on sectoral deals in the public service.

“The challenge in reaching agreement on sectoral pay deals is the need for the Department of Public expenditure to make sure they are consistent with overall pay policy, that they are affordable.”

He said this was not caused by the FEMPI legislation “but by my department having to have a central role in all central wage agreements”.

However, the Minister said he was “willing to engage with the unions” in the in the talks currently at the Workplace Relations Commission and was prepared “to discuss this issue with them and see, are there issues there that need to be considered and dealt with in the context of reaching an overall agreement.”

But Mr Donohoe said sectoral wage agreement would always have to get agreement from the Department of Public Expenditure “because we have to be able to afford them”.

He also said that unions wanted staff across the public service to be treated equally and fairly. ”And in order to do that, we need to have consistency of how factual issues are dealt with.”