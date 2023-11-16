Data Protection Commissioner Helen Dixon is to step down at the end of her term next year. Photograph: Cyril Byrne / THE IRISH TIMES

Helen Dixon has become one of the most important figures in the tech world in her role as the primary regulator in the EU for the likes of Facebook owner Meta, Google parent Alphabet, and a host of other tech giants. Now Helen Dixon is to step down from her role as Ireland’s Data Protection Commissioner early next year when her current term expires. Ian Curran has the story.

The housing market showed fresh signs of slowing on Tuesday, as prices in Dublin dipped even as they rose outside the capital. Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports.

Cantillon takes a look at the Central Bank’s latest moves on its plan to hold senior executives accountable for their actions, and also assesses what next for Brown Thomas and Arnotts after a shake-up at their parent company.

In her column, Karlin Lillington highlights the growing influence of Russian disinformation in the West, and why we are doing little to stop it.

It’s bad news for consumers, as Irish Life Health said it would hike its prices for the third time in 10 months. Conor Pope reports on the health insurer’s move, and what it means for your pocket.

Galway-based sports data company Orreco has won The Irish Times Innovation of the Year award. Founded by sports scientist Brian Moore and consultant haematologist Andy Hodgson in 2010, the company uses machine learning and data analytics to monitor the health of sportspeople, helping to accelerate recovery and prolong careers. Michael McAleer reports on how Orreco has grown, and on the other winners at Wednesday’s awards ceremony.

The great sell off of problem loans in Ireland that began in the years after the crash is nearing an end. AIB has sold a portfolio of mainly commercial property debt for about €100 million to US distress debt giant Cerberus and loan servicing company Everyday Finance in what is likely to be one of the last sales of distressed debt. Joe Brennan was first with the story.

Joe also reports on an embarrassing roll back for the main retail banks, which have pulled the plug on Synch payments, which had been billed as an answer to the likes of Revolut and other fintechs.

Mazars Ireland is set to rebrand under a new name and gain increased US market access through a partnership between wider group and US firm Forvis. The move comes after the two firms signed an agreement to form a new global network that will rank in the International Accounting Bulletin global top 10. Ellen O’Regan reports.

It’s been a recurring theme in recent months, and on Wednesday Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan acknowledged that planning issues are holding up renewable energy projects that are critical to the country reducing its carbon emissions. Barry O’Halloran was there.

Staying with energy, Barry also reports that British government agency UK Export Finance hopes to back Irish offshore wind projects as the industry here prepares to spend billions of euro building electricity plants off the east and west coasts. It could be a pot of gold if things play out as planned.

Issues around increased competition is becoming a bigger concern for small business owners, with the all island economy becoming even more competitive. Ellen has the story.

The Web Summit continued in Lisbon, and new CEO Katherine Maher met the press on Wednesday. Ciara O’Brien was there.

In Innovation, Chris Horn reports on how the robotics industry is targeting the kitchen as a new area of growth.

Finally, Ciara reviews the latest iteration of MacBook Pros. They are powerful, if you can afford them.

