Irish banks abandon Revolut rival plan after series of delays

The Synch Payments app project was backed by AIB, Bank of Ireland and Permanent TSB but has now been abandoned. Photograph: iStock

The three remaining Irish retail banks have abandoned plans to set up a mobile payments app that was designed to rival Revolut, after the project was hit by setbacks and drift in the three years since it was hatched.

“Synch Payments DAC, the Irish instant mobile account to account payments service, today announced that following a careful and considered review of its business plan it has reached the difficult decision that it is no longer feasible to launch its payments app, Yippay, into the Irish market and Synch will cease operations,” said a spokeswoman for Synch.

“A combination of factors has contributed to an elongated timeframe to launch which makes the original Synch proposition no longer viable.”

The country’s main banks decided in 2020 to set up Synch with the aim of establishing an instantaneous money-transfer mobile app. The move underscored at the time how Irish lenders were behind the curve in having the technology in place to join the Single European Payments Area (Sepa) instant payment system.

