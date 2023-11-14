Dublin Airport operator DAA appoints United Oil and Gas executive as CFO

DAA, the operator of Dublin Airport, has appointed United Oil and Gas executive Peter Dunne as its new chief financial officer (CFO).

The group informed investors of the move on Tuesday morning. “DAA, the parent company of DAA Finance, is pleased to announce the appointment of Peter Dunne as group chief financial officer,” it said.

“Peter will join the company from United Oil and Gas, a UK listed natural resources business, where he has been the CFO since 2022.

“This follows the announcement in September 2023 that Catherine Gubbins had decided to leave the business. It is expected that Peter will join the business in early 2024.”

It was previously reported that Greencore chief executive Dalton Philips has tapped Catherine Gubbins, a former senior colleague at DAA, to become the convenience food maker’s next chief financial officer.

The Dublin-based sandwich maker said Ms Gubbins, who briefly filled in as interim chief executive late last year after Mr Philips quit for Greencore, is expected to take up her new role early next year.

Ms Gubbins has been with DAA for almost nine years. Mr Philips served as its chief executive for five years.

“I’m very pleased to see Catherine joining our team,” said Mr Philips at the time. “She has a proven track record as a CFO and has shown outstanding leadership through both smooth and more challenging times.

“Having worked with Catherine, I know what a great asset she will be to our business as we continue on our journey to rebuild profitability and create the platform necessary to support our future growth.”

Ms Gubbins succeeds Emma Hynes as Greencore’s finance chief. Ms Hynes had signalled in April that she planned to leave the company.