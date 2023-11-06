Value and volume of services sector rose in September

Increases were observed in accommodation and food service activities on both a value and a volume basis.

The value of services output was 4 per cent higher in September when compared with the same period last year and up 1.1 per cent on August, data from the Central Statistics Office shows.

The largest annual increase was in accommodation and food service activities, which surged 13.8 per cent.

Increases were also observed in information and communication (9.1 per cent) and transportation and storage (5.6 per cent).

The sectors which recorded decreases in activity were professional, scientific and technical activities (-7.8 per cent); other service activities (-4 per cent); wholesale and retail trade (-3 per cent); and administrative and support service activities (-1.5 per cent).

The sectors that recorded monthly increases were information and communication (3.3 per cent); accommodation and food service activities (2.5 per cent); and transportation and storage (1.6 per cent).

The sectors which recorded a reduction in activity were professional, scientific and technical activities (-4 per cent); wholesale and retail trade (-2.1 per cent); administrative and support service activities (-2.1 per cent); and other service activities (-0.2 per cent).

There were also increases to be seen in the volume of services, which rose 2.7 per cent on an annual basis and 1.8 per cent on a monthly basis.

The largest annual growth was in information and communication (8.3 per cent). Increases were also observed in accommodation and food service activities (6.8 per cent) and transportation and storage (3 per cent).

The sectors which recorded decreases in activity were other service activities (-9.8 per cent); professional, scientific and technical activities (-8.9 per cent); wholesale and retail trade (-3.3 per cent); and administrative and support service activities (-2.8 per cent).

The sectors with monthly volume increases were information and communication (2.5 per cent) and accommodation and food service activities (1.5 per cent).

The sectors that showed a reduction in volume were professional, scientific and technical activities (-4.2 per cent); wholesale and retail trade (-1.9 per cent); other service activities (-1.2 per cent); administrative and support service activities (-0.6 per cent); and transportation and storage (-0.4 per cent).