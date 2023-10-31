Web Summit has named Katherine Maher as new chief executive, as the events company prepares for its conference in Lisbon in two weeks’ time. As Ciara O’Brien reports, the move comes as the business seeks to draw a line under the controversy around ex-boss Paddy Cosgrave who quit earlier this month.

Air travel is poised to surge again next year, putting further pressure on Europe’s busy skies, according to Peter Kearney, chief executive of AirNav Ireland, told Barry O’Halloran. Mr Kearney’s view matters as he runs the newly independent State air traffic control and navigation agency at a time when such bodies face increasing pressure on air space and growing criticism from airlines, which often blame them for delays.

In Your Money, Fiona Reddan asks a question that politicians largely don’t want answered: should lower earning people pay more tax?

In her column, Laura Slattery looks at the ongoing fears around AI and wonders if that is the appropriate reaction.

Irish consumer sentiment improved modestly in October as support measures rolled out in Budget 2024 made consumers a little less gloomy about their household finances, according to a consumer sentiment report. Colin Gleeson has the story.

Despite higher consumer sentiment, rising interest rates have spooked home buyers, according to a new survey from MyHome.ie that shows most of them are seeking fixed-rate mortgages. Barry has the details.

Colin also reports that Dublin-headquartered tech consultancy Konversational expects to generate revenue growth of more than €5 million as it expands into Europe with the opening of offices in France, Germany and Switzerland.

Ciara also reports that Irish exam preparation start-up SimpleStudy is expanding to the UK and has begun a fundraising round to help fuel further growth.

Also in Your Money, Dominic Coyle answers questions on rent tax credits on student accommodation, and how to reclaim expenses from a funeral.

Home-builder Quintain Ireland has appointed co-managing partner Michael Hynes as chief executive, the company said on Monday. Barry has the story.

