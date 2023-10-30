Quintain appoints Michael Hynes as chief executive

Home-builder Quintain Ireland has appointed co-managing partner Michael Hynes as chief executive, the company said on Monday.

Co-managing partner Eddie Byrne is leaving the business so Mr Hynes will take over as chief executive and Jeremy O’Sullivan has been appointed chief financial officer.

Quintain plans to build more than 9,000 homes at various Dublin locations, including Cherrywood, Adamstown, Clonburris and Portmarnock.

Mr Hynes cofounded Quintain Ireland in 2019 after working extensively in property development. Mr O’Sullivan has served as director of finance for the last four years.

READ MORE

The incoming chief executive thanked Mr Byrne. “Eddie was instrumental in developing Quintain Ireland as one of Ireland’s largest home-builders. I will seek to ensure the company continues to deliver on this vision, and I look forward to working with our great team to deliver further growth.”

“I would like to take this opportunity to wish Michael and everyone at Quintain Ireland the very best for the future.,” Mr Byrne said. “At a time of great need for both housing and new, well-served communities in Ireland, I am confident that Quintain will continue to thrive under Michael’s leadership. I would like to thank all of my former colleagues for their work over the years.”

Quntain secured planning permission for what it says will be Cherrywood’s first village centre earlier this month. The €65 million mixed-use scheme will include 148 build-to-rent apartments, a large supermarket, and other retail and commercial units, with construction due to begin next year and be completed by late 2026.

Called Cherrywood Village Centre, the plan for the south Dublin suburb has been approved by Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Council. Designed by architects Urban Agency, it will be located on a 2.7-acre site and feature a new village green.

It includes a 2,700sq m supermarket, eight retail units, five food and beverage outlets, three business units and 200sq m of indoor community space. It also includes 148 one- and two-bedroom apartments, and retail and residential car parking.