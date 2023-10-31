Air travel poised to surge next year, AirNav boss says

Peter Kearney, Airnav Ireland chief executive with Minister of State Jack Chambers: He supports the Single European Sky project, an EU campaign to speed up travel, reduce disruption and cut carbon emissions by allowing planes to fly the most efficient routes.

Air travel is poised to surge again next year, putting further pressure on Europe’s busy skies, according to Peter Kearney, chief executive of AirNav Ireland.

Mr Kearney runs the newly independent State air traffic control and navigation agency at a time when such bodies face increasing pressure on air space and growing criticism from airlines, which often blame them for delays.

AirNav Ireland and a group of other European air navigation organisations, known as the A6, are preparing for next year. Mr Kearney chairs the group and says it expects flying to grow a further 12 per cent in 2024. “We are already putting our plans in place for that,” he says.

The group cut air traffic control delays by 18 per cent this year, working with airlines and airports, and focusing particularly on getting the first wave of flights off on time every morning, which he explains cuts out knock-on delays during the rest of the day.

“It was the first time all those organisations came together,” he says. “And we have built an incredible foundation for what will happen next year.”

Unusually bad weather over the Alps was one of the biggest causes of delays this year. For 2024, Mr Kearney says the A6 group, whose members include the Austrian, British, French, German, Italian and Spanish authorities, will look at how it can manage that problem.

Mr Kearney’s EU colleagues recently elected him unanimously as chairman of European network manager, Eurocontrol’s Air Navigation Services Board, giving him a key role in efforts to boost collaboration between member states that jealously guard the sovereignty of their skies.

He supports the Single European Sky project, a decades-old EU campaign to unify air navigation across the region to speed up travel, reduce disruption and even cut carbon emissions, by allowing planes to fly the most efficient routes to their destinations.

However, airline chiefs, including Ryanair’s Michael O’Leary, have despaired of the project, arguing that member states’ own interests have consistently frustrated its aims.

Military and sovereignty concerns still heavily influence many countries’ views of the project, Mr Kearney concedes. He also notes that defence is responsible for 30 per cent of air space closures, while the Ukraine conflict has shut off one-fifth of Europe’s airspace.

“But I would be a big proponent of the Single European Sky,” he says. “It’s definitely feasible and I think we will get there.”

There are other barriers alongside the sovereignty question, including levelling the cost playing field. Irish charges for air space are among Europe’s cheapest, and are just one-third of British fees, according to Mr Kearney. Not every country wants to cut these costs.

“The EU needs to tackle some of the bigger states that are not performing,” Mr Kearney agrees.

At 450,500sq km, Irish airspace dwarfs Ireland itself. It stretches half way across the Atlantic and is the favoured route between Europe and North America. AirNav already collaborates with its British, Canadian and Icelandic counterparts.

At the same time, Mr Kearney insists that Irish air traffic management causes few delays.

AirNav released figures on Monday showing that it handled almost one million flights safely in the nine months to the end of September.

These were landing, taking off and travelling through Irish air space. The figure was the highest since the easing of Covid restrictions.

The organisation this month formally marked its split from the Irish Aviation Authority, which remains responsible for safety and consumer rights.

Mr Kearney says it plans to hire 240 new air traffic controllers over the coming decade as it continues to grow to meet increased demand.