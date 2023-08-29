Eir reports ‘solid’ results while highlighting drop-off in consumer complaints

Eir described the results as being “in line with expectations”. Photograph: Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty

Eir has reported increased revenue for the second quarter and a drop-off in complaints to do with its fixed-line and mobile operations.

The telco said revenue rose by €22 million to €318 million in the three-month period compared to the same period last year.

The company, which described the results as “in line with expectations”, said its fibre broadband customer base increased by 2 per cent year on year to 852,000 customers while its postpay mobile base increased by 11 per cent to 1,041,000 customers.

Eir said its fibre to the home (FTTH) roll-out was continuing “at pace” and it remains on track to deliver high-speed broadband to 1.9 million premises or 84 per cent of homes and businesses in the Republic by 2026.

“Behind these numbers, there is a continuous drive to deliver a step-change in our customer care,” chief executive Oliver Loomes said, noting the latest ComReg Consumer Line statistics report showed that eir’s fixed-line complaints dropped 28 per cent and mobile complaints dropped 20 per cent since the last report.

“Eir now has more than one million customers in our postpay mobile base, connects 852,000 homes and businesses to fibre broadband and brings ultrafast 5G to 567 towns and cities across Ireland,” he said, describing the results as solid.