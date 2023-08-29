Concern grows within racing over impact of proposed ban on betting companies’ TV advertising

The industry wants the Oireachtas to amend the bill to exclude specialist channels such as Racing TV. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.

A proposed ban on betting companies advertising on TV before 9:00pm threatens Irish horse racing and the 30,000 jobs it supports, some of the sport’s key groups warn.

The Gambling Regulation Bill, yet to be passed into law, includes provisions banning betting businesses from advertising on TV between 5:30am and 9:00pm to limit children’s exposure to such marketing.

However groups representing Irish tracks, racehorse owners and trainers, say the ban could hit revenue and horse ownership, endangering a business that employs 30,000 people and generates €2.46 billion a year, mostly benefiting rural Ireland.

Specialist channel Racing TV, which recently renewed a deal to screen Irish racing, says that a daytime ban on bookmaker advertising could hit its viability, threatening its coverage of the sport here.

Any loss of programming could hit the revenues that racecourses earn from media rights, while it would also deter owners from staying with the sport or buying more horses.

Regina Byrne, general manager of the Association of Irish Racehorse Owners, explained that many of her members are not Irish, so rely on TV to see their horses run, while work or other commitments often prevent those who are based here from going to the races.

“We’re talking about more than 30,000 jobs here and €240 million in training fees annually, and that’s not counting the other quarter of a billion that they are spending on buying the horses in the first place,” she pointed out.

The industry wants the Oireachtas to amend the bill to exclude specialist channels such as Racing TV. Paul Hensey, chief executive of the Association of Irish Racecourses noted that the UK and Australia have similar provisions ring-fencing specialist broadcasters.

Ryan McElligott, chief executive of the Irish Racehorse Trainers’ Association, pointed out that Racing TV subscribers have to be over 18 in the first place, ruling out easy access for children.

“I would like to think that satisfies any of the concerns about this,” he added.

Mr McElligott warned that the ban could have “a huge impact on rural economies” where racehorses are bred and sold, if owners were to pull out in large numbers.

Racecourse finances would also suffer, according to Mr Hensey.

“A lot of our revenue would come from the exposure of our pictures to different audiences, both close to home and further afield,” he confirmed.

All three organisations stressed that they supported the legislation’s key aims of protecting the vulnerable and those with gambling problems. However, they argued that elements of it had unintended consequences and pointed out that there was still time to address these problems.

The Irish Bookmakers Association recently raised concerns about how the provision banning advertising was drafted, suggesting that it could hit live broadcasts of any sport where gambling ads or logos are visible.