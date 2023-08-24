CRH increases dividend on ‘strong’ first-half earnings ahead of US listing

CRH is raising the interim dividend paid to shareholders in November by 4 per cent after a “strong first half performance” in which group sales surged 8 per cent to $16.1 billion (€14.8 billion).

After-tax profits at the building materials giant, which will abandon its listing on the Dublin Euronext stock exchange in favour of a New York listing on September 25th, climbed 20 per cent to $1.2 billion in the six months to the end of June compared with the same period last year, according to interim results published on Thursday.

CRH said that business in the US, where it generated more than half of its revenues last year, was strong across both its materials and building solutions divisions amid heightened demand and US government infrastructure initiatives.

Sales in its European building solutions division, however, slipped 3 per cent behind the same period last year due to “softer residential demand” and extended winter weather conditions in parts of the continent in the early months of 2023.

READ MORE

Overall, CRH said “strong pricing” had offset the impact of higher costs across the group, widening its ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, deductibles and amortisation) margin by 90 basis points compared with last year.

Looking ahead, the Albert Manifold-helmed group said that its operations in North America are expected to be “supported by robust infrastructure demand” and underpinned by “significant increases in US federal and state funding” under the Biden administration’s infrastructure investment plan.

Its European business, meanwhile, is expected to improve, benefiting “from solid infrastructure demand, good non-residential activity and positive pricing momentum”, but the residential market is likely to remain challenging.

Commenting on the results, Mr Manifold said: “I am pleased to report a strong first half performance reflecting the continued delivery of our differentiated strategy, further commercial progress across our businesses and good contributions from acquisitions. The strength of our balance sheet together with our relentless focus on disciplined capital allocation will enable us to invest in future growth and value creation opportunities for our business.”