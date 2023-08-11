WhatsApp Ireland’s profits soar to €41.1m as it cuts provision for regulatory breaches

The jump in profit is down to an increase in the group’s turnover, as well as a sharp decrease in administrative expenses.

Profits at WhatsApp Ireland soared last year after the company sharply cut the amount of cash it had set aside to deal with fines for regulatory breaches.

Accounts for 2022 filed with the Companies Registration Office show the Meta-owned firm’s profit before tax amounted to €40.8 million for the year, which was up on the €1.3 million it generated in 2021.

After receiving a tax credit of €300,000, its profit for the financial year totalled €41.1 million, up from €1.8 million. The company said the profits had been “credited to reserves”.

The jump in profit is down to an increase in the group’s turnover, as well as a sharp drop in administrative expenses.

Turnover at the company increased from €41 million in 2021 to €56.1 million in 2022, which amounted to an increase of €15.1 million.

The group said the increase in turnover was driven by an jump in service fees received from another group company as a result of an increase in business activity during the year.

Administrative expenses decreased from €39.3 million in 2021 to €15.8 million in 2022, which was a drop of €23.5 million.

The fall was driven by a decrease in the group’s regulatory compliance provisions, which the company cut from €238.8 million to €193.4 million over the course of the year.

Regulatory compliance provisions are company estimates for administrative fines arising from various ongoing regulatory compliance investigations or decisions by relevant data protection supervisory authorities.

The provisions recorded represent the “present value of the best estimate of the expenditure required to discharge these obligations”, the company said in a note attached to the accounts.

WhatsApp Ireland is currently challenging the Data Protection Commissioner’s decision of January 12th to fine it €5.5 million for GDPR breaches.

The directors did not recommend payment of a dividend for the year.

The company employed an average of 80 people during the year, which was up from 69 the year before. It spent €12.4 million on staff, which was up from €11.2 million in 2021.

Meta, the group’s parent, announced in May that it expects to cut up to 490 jobs from its Irish operation in what was just the latest round of redundancies to hit the social media giant.

The anticipated job losses at the company, which also owns Instagram, would equate to about 18 per cent of roles at its hub in Ireland.

It comes on top of hundreds of previous job cuts at Meta as well as losses in other tech companies such as Microsoft, Twitter and Indeed.

The cuts are being seen by the Government as part of a broader readjustment of the tech industry’s global workforce after its growth during the Covid-19 pandemic rather than being down to any specific “Irish issue”.