Data Protection Commission hands WhatsApp additional €5.5m GDPR fine

The Data Protection Commission (DPC) has fined WhatsApp Ireland an additional €5.5 million over breaches of Europe’s data protection framework and substantively revised its original ruling under instruction from Europe’s overarching privacy regulator.

On Thursday, the DPC – Meta and its platforms’ main supervisory authority in Europe – announced it has adopted a binding resolution of the European Data Protection Board (EDPB). The board found that contrary to the DPC’s original 2021 ruling, WhatsApp is not entitled to rely on the legal basis it currently use to justify data collection within the European Union.

Having initially fined the social media messaging platform €225 million for various related breaches of GDPR, the DPC also on Thursday announced an additional €5.5 million fine for an additional breach.

It is the third and final decision in series related to Meta platforms that the DPC was required to revise under instruction from the EDPB. Earlier this month, the regulator announced that it would dramatically increase fines against Facebook and Instagram after related rulings by the board before Christmas.

The DPC has said it will appeal certain elements of the board’s decisions to the Courts of Justice of the European Union.

A spokeswoman for Meta said: “WhatsApp has led the industry on private messaging by providing end-to-end encryption and layers of privacy that protect people. We strongly believe that the way the service operates is both technically and legally compliant. We rely upon contractual necessity for service improvement and security purposes because we believe helping keep people safe and offering an innovative product is a fundamental responsibility in operating our service. We disagree with the decision and we intend to appeal.”