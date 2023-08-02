Salesforce to cut as many as 50 more jobs from Irish operation

Global software company Salesforce is set to cut as many as 50 more jobs from its Irish operation, The Irish Times understands.

The company confirmed on Wednesday that it will be making a number of redundancies, and said in a statement that it is “working through some changes” to some of its so-called “sales and customer success” teams.

“As part of an ongoing effort to ensure we always have the right resources in place to meet the needs of our customers, we are working through some changes to some of our Sales and Customer Success teams,” said a Salesforce spokesperson.

“Ireland is an important hub for Salesforce, we opened Salesforce Tower Dublin earlier this year and continue to invest and grow here,” they said.

It is understood that up to 50 jobs could be cut from the company’s Irish workforce.

Having opened its first Irish office in 2000, the company specialises in cloud-based software for customer relationship management, and employs around 2,100 workers in Ireland.

The news comes as consultancy services firm Accenture announced 890 job redundancies this week.

In January, Salesforce announced plans to cut 10 per cent of its global workforce by the end of 2024, in a reversal of a pandemic hiring spree. The company employs some 80,000 staff globally, and recruited nearly 17,000 new employees in 2021. Ultimately less than 250 staff were to be let go here.

In a letter to staff, the company’s chief executive, Marc Benioff, said too many staff had been hired during the pandemic and that “as our customers are taking a more measured approach to their purchasing decisions”, the environment “remains challenging”.