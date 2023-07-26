Bank of Ireland launches two-year deposit offer at 2% rate

Bank of Ireland has launched a two-year term deposit product with a 2 per cent annual rate for personal business customers. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

Bank of Ireland has launched a two-year term deposit product with a 2 per cent annual rate for personal business customers, as banks coming under increasing pressure to mounting pressure to pass on some of the recent central bank rate increases to savers.

The moves come ahead of the bank’s interim results next week, when the bank is expected to face questioning from analysts and media organisations on deposit and mortgage pricing.

Bank of Ireland has also moved to increase rates on new fixed-rate home loans by 0.25 of a percentage point, bringing cumulative increases since last late year to 1.75 points.

The European Central Bank (ECB) has increased its main lending rate from zero to 4 per cent in the past 12 months and is expected by analysts to add another 0.25 of a point to official rates when its governing council meets on Thursday.

READ MORE

“Mortgage applicants who already have a credit approval and who draw down their mortgage by 24 August 2023, can still avail of the previous fixed rates,” the bank said.

Aside from the new two-year deposit rate, Bank of Ireland has increased the rate on its one-year term product by quarter of a point to 1.5 per cent.