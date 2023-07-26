Who are most at risk with mortgage rates set to rise again?

Another interest rate increase of 0.25 of a point is expected from the European Central Bank at its meeting on Thursday, bringing rates to their highest level in 22 years in an unprecedently fast tightening cycle.

The speed and scale of the rise, which has taken the ECB’s deposit rate from minus 0.5 per cent last July to 3.5 per cent now – and probably 3.75 per cent by Thursday – has hit many of Ireland’s 712,000 home loan mortgage borrowers hard. Here are the groups most affected by the cumulative impact.

1. The trackers:

Close to 250,000 mortgage borrowers have tracker loans, almost all taken out before the 2008 crash (there are a small number of renegotiated trackers from later years).

As tracker rates increase directly in line with ECB rates, these borrowers have taken the full brunt of the increase. Tracker rates are set off the EC refinancing rate, currently at 4 per cent and likely to rise to 4.25 per cent on Thursday.

A Central Bank analysis (updated for the latest rate rises) shows that the most exposed 20 per cent of mortgage borrowers – the bulk of whom are on trackers – will already be seeing a monthly repayment rise of around €460 a month and this will rise to around €490 after the next increase.

While none of the individual increases have been too large, the cumulative impact is very significant and will be approaching €5,880 annually for this most-stressed group.

The loans facing the most significant increases originated between 2004 and 2008, the peak of the Tiger boom, and predictably those with large outstanding balances are most hit. Many others, with significant amounts of their loans paid off, face smaller increases.

An interesting aspect of the Central Bank research is that this tracker group had been on significantly lower repayments for many years than other borrowers and the ECB increases have only now started to move their monthly repayments above those of the other lending groups.

Many of those on old-style standard variable rates will have fixed in recent months, though those who did not – or could not – will face increases as variable rates slowly rise in response to the ECB.

2. The non-bank loans

Around a fifth of home loan borrowers have mortgage loans with so-called non-bank lenders. This breaks into two groups: the new smaller lenders who have entered the market, some owned by international banks, and credit management companies who are managing loans on behalf of international funds.

These funds bought blocks of mortgages from Irish banks in recent years, most of them involving a high proportion of loans in arrears. Recent Central Bank research has shown that there is a variety of interest rates charged by these credit management firms, but a small number of borrowers – around 20,300 – were paying at rates of over 5.2 per cent last March, when the average rate on all home loans was 3.2 per cent.

Over 5,500 were on particularly high rates of more than 7 per cent. As most were loans previously in arrears, many of these borrowers could be expected to be facing difficulties, paying rates well above the market norm.

3. The future shock

The third group of exposed borrowers are among those who have not felt any increase so far. They are those on fixed-interest rate loan deals who are due to roll off these arrangements over the next year or two. Many are relatively new borrowers who have bought at currently high price levels.

Nobody knows where ECB interest rates will be, say, by the end of 2024, but it is a fair bet that the interest rates facing these borrowers when they come to renegotiate their loans will be significantly greater than the fixed rates they are now on.

From a starting point of last December, around 10 per cent of outstanding home loans – some 72,000 borrowers – are due to end their fixed rate deal in each of the next four years, according to the Central Bank.

Significant numbers will remain protected – by the end of 2024, 40 per cent of total borrowers will still feel no impact.

But bit by bit those on fixed-rate deals will have to re-enter the market at much higher rates, with no prospect the ECB will return to the kind of rock bottom levels seen before the recent rate rises started.