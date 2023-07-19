Digital Learning Institute raises €1.8m in funding as it plans international expansion

The Digital Learning Institute (DLI) has raised €1.8 million in funding to fund its international growth and appointed a new chief executive, with Aaron McKenna stepping into the role.

The investment comes from the Davy EIIS Fund, which is a joint venture between BDO and Davy, along with Enterprise Ireland, and private investors.

The company said it will create up to 10 jobs in the next 12 months to support its expansion. The company works with multinational organisations and education institutions worldwide, including the NHS, Diageo and Manchester Metropolitan University, to develop digital learning. Founded in 2021 by John Kilroy and Nicola O’Neill, the company currently employs 15 people at its Dún Laoghaire base.

“DLI has a vision to become the global leader in digital learning education, and this investment will help us accelerate this ambition over the next few years,” founder John Kilroy said. “As part of the funding round, we’re delighted to bring on board Aaron McKenna as the new CEO to spearhead growth.”

Mr McKenna founded and served as chief executive of the UCD Professional Academy, a university workforce upskilling subsidiary. He also held the role of managing director at the Digital Marketing Institute.

“Coming from a large university, I have had a front-row seat to the disruption and opportunities arising out of the digital transformation of learning,” he said. “The Digital Learning Institute is leading digital learning education in Ireland, and over the coming months will bring this expertise to a global audience of corporates and education institutions.”

DLI is planning to target the US and UK markets, investing in growing the operation and boosting its research and development.

“DLI is bringing innovation and adaptability to the critical area of upskilling and lifelong learning that can benefit the workforce and the wider economy,” said Leo Clancy, chief executive of Enterprise Ireland. “Under the leadership of new CEO Aaron McKenna, we are confident that DLI can go from strength to strength and expand its global footprint.”