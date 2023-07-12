Finance for the future; billionaire’s debt issues; and cutting off access to Premier League

Minister for Finance, Michael McGrath, TD speaking to reporters at the Department of Finance Annual Policy Conference at the Central Bank. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

The Government plans to establish a new public investment fund, alongside the planned sovereign wealth fund, to ensure that capital spending on vital infrastructure is not cut in the event of an economic downturn, Minister for Finance Michael McGrath told the Department of Finance’s annual policy conference. Eoin Burke-Kennedy was there.

Jacqui Safra, the Swiss-Lebanese billionaire owner of the Parknasilla Hotel, is being pursued through Irish courts for payment of a €175 million judgment granted in a US court over loans related to a winery he used to own. Ellen O’Riordan was in court.

Provisions in new gambling legislation going through the Oireachtas could shut down Irish broadcasting of the Premier League and other major sporting events, bookmakers have warned. Barry O’Halloran explains why.

Kingspan cheered the markets with an unexpected and positive earnings upgrade, saying it expected profit in the first half of its year to hit new highs. That fuelled a near-16 per cent surge in the insulation specialist’s shares. Colin Gleeson reports.

Ulster Bank says it will appeal a High Court judgment on a tracker mortgage case that the lender has consistently says could have significant financial implications for the group. The court sided with the financial services and pensions ombudsman in deciding the bank was liable to compensate customers. Ellen O’Riordan reports.

New rapid-build, prefabricated technologies could be a game changer in the Government’s efforts to tackle the housing crisis, a conference heard. The technology is expected to be used to deliver approximately 1,800 social homes over the next two years, writes Eoin Burke-Kennedy.

The Irish production firm behind the hit Hollywood horror comedy Cocaine Bear and Sharon Horgan’s Bad Sisters were among productions sharing €79 million in section 481 film tax relief in the first half if the year, writes Gordon Deegan.

Brianna Parkins takes a look at crypto assets and warns people of some of the tax liabilities they may be facing unwittingly.

In Commercial Property, another retail park has sold for less than it secured the last time it changed hands, with Carlow Retail Park being acquired for €15.4 million five years after it was sold for €16.75 million. Ronald Quinlan has the details.

And Bannon director Lucy Connolly raises the prospect of turning some of Dublin’s older office buildings into city centre residential accommodation as part of the solution to the city’s housing shortage.

Finally, Sarah O’Connor advises people to learn how to relax now rather than waiting for an AI future that promises to force many people to focus on leisure time but which may never actually materialise.

