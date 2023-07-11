Ireland’s ageing population to cost exchequer additional €17bn a year by 2050

Minister for Finance Michael McGrath faces a challenge in managing expectations and windfall tax revenues without building up trouble in the economy. Photograph: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

The State’s rapidly ageing population will cost the exchequer an additional €17 billion a year in “standstill costs” by 2050, the Department of Finance’s chief economist has warned.

Speaking at the department’s annual policy conference under the theme “Future-Proofing the Public Finances”, John McCarthy said spending pressures related to demographics such as increased pension costs were set to balloon in the coming decades. Added to the cost of the so-called green and digital transitions, this would add approximately €17 billion a year (in today’s money) in costs to the exchequer.

The window for dealing with these issues was “closing rapidly”, Mr McCarthy said. It was also the primary reason why budgetary policy now “must be calibrated to permanent rather than transitory” sources of revenue.

The Government has been repeatedly warned that using potentially temporary receipts from corporate tax could backfire up the line and risked repeating the mistakes of the 2000s when a cyclical upturn in property-related tax revenue was used to fund upticks in current spending.

Mr McCarthy said the department estimated that up to €12 billion of last year’s record €22 billion corporate tax haul was “windfall”, meaning it could not be relied on in the future.

He said the concentration risk posed by corporate tax was now very pronounced with €1 in €7 of total tax revenue coming from just 10 large multinational groups. Mr McCarthy also noted the concentration risk from multinationals also existed in income tax receipts where 80 per cent is coming from just 20 per cent of employees

There were “product, firm and sector-specific” concentration risks in the Irish economy, he said. Mr McCarthy also noted that the transition to electric motoring also posed a risk to excise receipts from fuel, which currently generates about €5 billion a year for the exchequer.

Minister for Finance Michael McGrath was due to speak at the conference later.

“The scoping paper, published in May, presented some of the major expenditure challenges on the horizon and set out options for the use of potential windfall corporation tax receipts, including through a long-term savings vehicle, paying down debt, and additional, targeted capital investment” he said.

“At today’s conference, we will discuss these future budgetary pressures, international experience of sovereign wealth funds, and consider how such a fund could be designed in an Irish context.”