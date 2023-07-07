Aviation sector watchdog secures €348,000 for disgruntled air passengers

Long delays and cancellations were the main subjects of complaint by passengers to the Commission for Aviation Regulation. Photograph: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Ireland’s aviation sector watchdog last year obtained €348,000 in refunds and compensation for disgruntled air passengers. The annual report of the Commission for Aviation Regulation (CAR) says it received 2,302 valid complaints about airlines, with long delays and cancellations making up the vast bulk of the complaints at 1,043 and 1,178 respectively.

Valid complaints jumped 55 per cent in a year when the airline industry made a strong return after Covid-19 shutdowns.

By January 30th of this year 600 of these valid complaints have been concluded, with 567 upheld. More than €120,000 was obtained in refunds following CAR intervention and more than €228,000 in compensation was awarded to passengers in respect of the 567 upheld complaints.

The two biggest airline operators in Ireland, Aer Lingus and Ryanair, accounted for 66 per cent of complaints made in 2022, with 1,253 complaints made against Aer Lingus and 830 against Ryanair.

Of the Aer Lingus complaints 146 were upheld, 297 were not sustained and investigations are ongoing in 810 cases. On Ryanair 161 complaints were upheld, 224 were not sustained and investigations continue on 445.

In relation to recurring complaints from people with reduced mobility, the report says that during 2022 “after ongoing discussions and on foot of complaints received in previous years, we obtained a commitment from Aer Lingus to retrofit over 100 aircraft to ensure that on- board wheelchairs are available on most of their passenger flights. This is a very positive step towards greater accessibility.”

The report also confirms that CAR administered 507 claims by customers of entities that collapsed in 2021 who received €844,180 in refunds last year from insolvency protection bonds held by the commission, the Traveller’s Protection Fund and the refund credit note scheme.

Last year the commission recorded a surplus of €48,000. The commission’s costs totalled €4.69 million as its net income amounted to €4.14 million.