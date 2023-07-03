New global hub of US show Next Level Chef to be built in Wicklow

Chef, restaurateur, and presenter Gordon Ramsay will be at the helm.

The new global hub for American cooking competition series Next Level Chef will be at Ashford Studios, Co Wicklow.

A new purpose-built sound stage is to be constructed at the facility for the show. Fox Entertainment said its commitment will be worth more than €30 million to Irish television production and creative services.

With chef, restaurateur, and presenter Gordon Ramsay at the helm, Next Level Chef will be produced by Studio Ramsay with BiggerStage as the production company. It was recently renewed for its third and fourth seasons.

“Creating a global hub in Ireland for Next Level Chef really is an exciting opportunity,” said Mr Ramsay. “Not only do I get to spend weeks filming in a county that I love, it also creates an appealing opportunity for our international partners from around the world.”

A recent economic impact assessment conducted by PWC suggested there is scope for unscripted production to become a €300-€500 million industry delivering hundreds of jobs should the right fiscal incentives be put in place.

Fox Entertainment has produced more than 60 hours of primetime US programming in Ireland in the past 18 months, supporting more than two dozen Irish SMEs and creating over 300 hundred jobs.

Fox Entertainment chief executive Rob Wade said it was “an honour and privilege to partner with a number of Ireland’s strongest and most creative companies and talent over the past several years”.

“Their impact on our growing slate of unscripted and animated series has been substantial, allowing us to produce premium content in highly efficient and effective ways,” he added.

Pat Kiely, chief executive of BiggerStage, said: “There has never been a better opportunity for Ireland to grow its television production sector through international investment.

“The incredible creative talent and skills, that allows Ireland to punch above its weight in the audio-visual industry, will now benefit from the pace at which the international unscripted TV industry is growing.

“Today’s announcement, along with other great international partnerships developing in our sector, are providing the proof-points to make Ireland a world-class destination.

“In turn, this will help grow the wider creative and media industry, support training and regional development and above all create hundreds of sustainable jobs.”