Liberty IT to add 100 jobs as it opens new hub in Galway

Liberty IT is to open a new hub in Galway’s innovation centre Portershed, and create 100 jobs over the next two years.

The company, a subsidiary of Liberty Mutual Insurance, already has offices in Dublin and Belfast, employing more than 650 people across Ireland.

Liberty IT’s Darren Muldoon has been appointed site lead for the Galway hub.

Tony Marron, managing director of Liberty IT, said the company had ambitious growth plans. “When looking into potential locations, PorterShed was the obvious choice for us as its outstanding contribution to supporting the growth and development of innovative businesses is very much aligned with the ethos of Liberty IT,” he said.

“Over the last number of years, we’ve grown significantly and have developed our capabilities, particularly in the areas of data science, AI and machine learning. It’s a difficult time for many across our sector, with many downsizing across Ireland in recent months. ”

Earlier this month, The Irish Times reported that Italian insurance giant Generali has agreed to buy Liberty Mutual’s businesses in Ireland, Spain and Portugal in a deal worth €2.3 billion. Boston-based Liberty Mutual entered the Irish market in 2011 by taking over the main businesses of Quinn Insurance, which had fallen into administration a year earlier.

This project is supported by the Government through IDA Ireland. Chief executive of the agency Michael Lohan said Liberty IT’s expansion would further enhance our emerging insurtech cluster.

Minister for Enterprise Trade & Enterprise Simon Coveney welcomed the news of the hub. “The west has become hugely important in the tech sector,” he said. “The hub will allow for innovative and exciting new work to be undertaken, while availing of the wealth of talent available in Galway and surrounding areas. This talent is no doubt a driving force behind Liberty IT’s decision to choose Galway for this investment.”

The confirmation of Liberty’s expansion comes only days after AMD announced it would create almost 300 jobs in Ireland, and ServiceNow committed to adding 400 jobs in the next few years. Deloitte and PFH Technology have also said they will expand their workforces.