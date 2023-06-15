Generali to buy Liberty’s Irish and Iberian units for €2.3bn

US insurance group Liberty Mutual has agreed to sell Liberty Insurance in Ireland, as well as its Spanish and Portuguese operations to Italy's Generali. Photograph: Alan Betson

Italian insurance giant Generali said on Thursday it has agreed to buy Liberty Mutual’s businesses in Ireland, Spain and Portugal in a deal worth €2.3 billion.

Generali, which has been scouting for acquisitions under its chief executive Philippe Donnet, does not have general insurance operations in Ireland.

The Irish Times had reported in February that Zurich Insurance Group was in talks at the time to buy the Liberty businesses, but it could not be determined at the time whether the discussions were exclusive.

Boston-based Liberty Mutual entered the Irish market in 2011 by taking over the main businesses of Quinn Insurance, which had fallen into administration a year earlier after a large hole was discovered in its balance sheet. Zurich was among the shortlisted bidders that had circled Quinn Insurance at the time.

Liberty’s Irish operation was subsumed into Madrid-based Liberty Seguros in 2018, leaving it as a branch of the Spanish company.

Bloomberg reported last November that Liberty was exploring the sale of the unit for more than €1 billion, and that it was working with Bank of America to find a buyer.

Liberty’s other European operations – Liberty Specialty Markets, Liberty Mutual Reinsurance, Liberty Mutual Surety, Liberty IT and Hughes Insurance – are not included in this transaction and will continue to operate in their respective markets.