Supermarket price war: Tesco pledges cuts on more than 700 grocery items

A 10 per cent cut in the cost of a weekly shop would amount to savings of in excess of €500 when spread out over the course of a year and if it is replicated by Dunnes Stores, SuperValu, Lidl and Aldi, it could have a significant impact on household budgets as well as pushing food inflation lower.

Irish consumers could be in line for significant savings on their grocery shopping following an announcement by Tesco that it has cut the price of hundreds of products with immediate effect.

The retailer said it has reduced the cost of more than 700 products and the move is likely to put pressure on other supermarket chains to follow suit or risk losing market share.

Tesco said the price cuts averaged 10 per cent and included both own-brand products and branded products covering grocery staples as well as household and health and beauty products.

At the end of May, new figures from retail analysts Kantar showed the cost of a basket of groceries was 16.5 per cent higher than it was at the same time last year. Although the rate of inflation last month was down, according to the data, the fall is only fractional – at 0.1 per cent.

The five leading supermarkets in the State recently reduced the price of their own-brand 2-litre containers of milk, 454g packs of butter and 800g sliced pans by 10 cent, 40 cent and 10 cent respectively.

However, the move by Tesco goes a step further, with the average price decrease of 10 per cent, on a range of Tesco own-brand products including grocery staples, household, health and beauty products.

Some of the products that will see reductions are the Tesco sweet potato oven chips, the cost of which will be reduced from €3.30 to €2.19, Tesco Finest Balsamic Vinegar will drop from €5.50 to €3.32, a reduction of €2.18.

Other items included in the price cuts is the 1kg bag Flahavans Progress Oats, which will drop from €2.49 and €1.25, and the 252g Tesco Stone Baked Margarita pizza, which will decrease from €2.50 to €2.00.

Joe Manning, commercial director at Tesco Ireland said the company is “working hard” to invest in helping families, by cutting prices on hundreds of products.

“Committing to discounts across a hugely diverse range of items including grocery staples, household products and family favourites, demonstrates our continued commitment to offering great value and means customers can expect to find savings in almost every aisle in store or online,” he said.

“We also work very closely with our suppliers to manage their input inflation and their cost price pressures. As our costs are reducing from our suppliers, we are now able to pass those savings on to our customers.”

Supermarkets were urged by the Government to reduce grocery prices during a meeting of the retail forum, a group of Government officials and industry representatives, in early May.

Minister of State for Retail Neale Richmond said at the time that the Government did not want to use “draconian” price setting measures, and called for a “firm commitment” from the industry to reduce prices.

