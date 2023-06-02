Housing demand rises, Sean Quinn’s book, and Gammell joins Saudi airline

Businessman Seán Quinn has written a book telling his story but publication has been delayed until July.

Demand for housing nationally is up by 17 per cent on this time last year while demand in Dublin is up by 34 per cent, according to property website Daft.ie. Eoin Burke-Kennedy has the details.

Sean Quinn plans to tell his story in his own words but not until July, writes John Burns in his weekly column. The former billionaire businessman has written a book but the publication date has been delayed as it go through various checks. The column also features the liquidation of an Irish drinks company that garnered headlines at the Oscars, the Central Bank of Ireland’s gold buying, and inflation-busting rises in the cost of tickets for Bloom.

Irish aviation executive Ray Gammell has joined Saudi Arabian start-up Riyadh Air, which recently recruited fellow Irishman Peter Bellew. Barry O’Halloran has the details.

Sticking with an aviation theme, as Dublin Airport nears capacity, John Burns looks at the possible options to grow passenger traffic in the coming years, and not all of them are located in the capital.

The Government and UK banking giant NatWest moved on Thursday evening to start a surprise sell-down of some of the shares they each hold in Permanent TSB (PTSB), taking advantage of how the stock has soared more than 50 per cent in the past 12 months. Joe Brennan reports.

In our work feature, Olive Keogh examines how managers who do not receive any training will struggle to help staff deal with the mental health legacy of the pandemic.

Ardagh Group’s executive chairman and main shareholder, Paul Coulson, has sold a quarter of his investment in €52.7 million of the glass and metal container company’s riskiest bonds, breaking even on notes he snapped up at a discount a year ago. Joe Brennan reports.

In Wild Geese, Dubliner Aidan Dempsey talks to Olive Keogh about life as a hotelier in Warsaw.

In his weekly column, John FitzGerald looks at the “dismal science” of economics.

