Profits down 7.8% at M&S as Irish food business hit by Brexit costs

UK clothing and food retailer Marks & Spencer on Wednesday reported a 7.8 per cent decline in annual profit, as strong sales growth was offset by inflationary pressures and the impact of Brexit-related costs on the Irish food business.

The retail giant said that it spent £700,000 (€807,000) on “store impairment testing” in Ireland in the year to the end of April, as part of an initiative across its business aimed at identifying stores where current and anticipated future performance “does not support the carrying value of the stores”. The group incurred an £18 million (€20.75 million) in impairment testing charges last year as it looks for ways to trim costs and revamp its stores, part a plan to turn the high street giant around after the Covid-19 pandemic.

In Ireland, where M&S in February reported a 3.5 per cent decline in food sales, the retailer said that “robust” clothing and homeware sales saw overall Irish sales increase 15.1 per cent in the year. This was despite the continued impact of “Brexit related costs” on its Irish food business”.

New import rules and additional paperwork associated with Brexit initially forced the UK retailer to cut 800 product lines in its stores in the Republic, including such items as free-range chicken, orchids or goods containing Parmesan Reggiano.

M&S said that it has now taken steps to slow the decline including cost restructuring, increasing the proportion of locally sourced supply and assessing “new routes to market” in the form of a franchise store trial with forecourt retailer Applegreen.

Overall, M&S reported a profit before tax and adjusting items of €482 million (€555.63 million) – ahead of analysts’ average forecast of £436 million but down from the £523 million reported in its previous financial year. Overall sales, meanwhile, climbed 9.6 per cent to £11.9 billion (€13.7 billion).

The retailer said that “significant inflationary cost headwinds” had impacted its margins as it sought to balance higher costs with offering value to its customers.

Across its food business, M&S said it had invested in value by reducing the volume of promotions and becoming “competitive at opening price points” at a time “when customers’ focus is on the cost of living”. It said it had not passed on to customers the full impact of cost inflation across its margins stemming from rising energy and labour costs.

However, M&S said it expects “modest” growth in sales from almost £12 billion the retailer reported for the year to the end of April, as it boosts online sales and revamps stores. The company plans to pay its first dividend in November, after scrapping the payments during the pandemic, according to a statement Wednesday.

- Additional reporting: Bloomberg