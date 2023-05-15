Rent rises slow, Ikea deal with Tesco, and Stripe investor looks to cash in some of its portfolio

Swedish retail giant Ikea will pilot a scheme here that will allow shoppers in three Irish counties to order goods online and collect them from nearby Tesco car parks.

Rents across Ireland climbed at their lowest rate in three years in the first quarter and were up just 1 per cent when compared with the last three months of 2022, offering “crumbs of comfort” to a sector under extreme stress. Conor Pope reports on the latest market findings from property website Daft.ie.

In the first of our personal finance Q&A pieces this week, a reader wonders if the fees being charged on their pension contributions are too high. Dominic Coyle offers some guidance.

Some Ikea shoppers who live long distances from the flagship shop in Dublin’s Ballymun will soon be able to collect their purchases in their local Tesco under a new pilot collaboration between the two retail giants. Conor Pope has the details.

Technology-focused hedge fund Tiger Global – a key investor in Stripe (the payments group founded by Irish entrepreneurs John and Patrick Collison) – is exploring options to cash in a piece of its more than $40 billion (€36.6 billion) portfolio of privately held companies, according to people familiar with the matter, according to the Financial Times.

Waste-to-energy companies say the Irish market loses enough electricity to supply about 1,000 homes a year because network limits mean they cannot generate power all the time.

FT columnist Pilita Clark has concluded that her resistance to the growing use of acronyms is pointless and has decided that it’s best to look for the upsides in the genre.

In Me & My Money, Body & Soul director Avril Stanley discusses the risks of running a music and arts festival with Tony Clayton-Lea.

With huge budget surpluses forecast for the next few years, our columnist Eoin Burke-Kennedy says the Government should resist just throwing money at social problems.

Dell has invested €2 million in a new lab in Cork that will provide a test bed for telecoms and technology providers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, writes Ciara O’Brien.

In our Opinion piece, Mairead O’Mahoney is head of wealth solutions at Aon Ireland says the gender pensions gap can be eliminated if the Government implements immediate reforms.

Irish venture capitalist Fountain Healthcare Partners has led a €40 million fundraising for Belgian biotech Dualyx, which is developing treatments for immune system ailments. Barry O’Halloran reports.

