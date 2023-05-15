Hybrid working boosts careers, Gen Z workers say

Home from work: Most younger believe hybrid working will boost career opportunities, but only 27 per cent of women agree with this.

Most Gen Z workers believe that remote or hybrid working will boost their careers, a new study shows.

The growth in working part- or full-time from home since the pandemic has sparked fears that it will hinder younger employees’ career progress.

However, a study published on Monday shows that 55 per cent of those aged 18-24 believe that remote and hybrid working will have a positive impact on their careers.

The group, dubbed Gen Z, is the only one where most respondents agree that remote working offers this benefit, although the study suggests that 57 per cent of all workers believe that the practice offers better access to job opportunities.

The survey, launched by National Broadband Ireland in partnership with Grow Remote, shows that fewer than one in four 45-54 year olds say that working from home will have a positive impact on their careers.

Researchers quizzed 1,236 workers across the Republic to gauge how attitudes to remote and hybrid working have evolved since the pandemic forced many companies to adopt the practice.

More than half those questioned said that employers needed to do more to ensure that remote workers did not feel left out, while 25 per cent agreed there was a big risk that these staff would feel less included.

The study shows that 23 per cent of people believe that remote working will have a negative impact on their career advancement.

It also finds that just 27 per cent of women say that remote or hybrid working will benefit their careers.

Backed by Granahan McCourt, National Broadband Ireland is building – and will run – the high-speed broadband network for rural communities for the Government.

Grow Remote is an organisation focused on enabling people to work and live within their own communities.

Joanne Mangan of Grow Remote says the research shows that younger people do not share employers’ belief that remote working will hurt career development in its early stages.

However, she acknowledges that older staff feared remote working could hit advancement. “Women are also less likely than men to believe remote working has a positive impact on career development,” Ms Mangan adds.

Peter Hendrick, the chief executive at National Broadband Ireland, notes that businesses had to respond quickly to new ways of working over the last three years.