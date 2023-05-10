US debt ceiling, Interpath hires Liam Booth, Ireland’s potential tax shortfall, and protecting your finances as a stay-at-home parent

A portfolio of prime retail investment properties on College Green in Dublin's south city centre has been put up for sale with a price tag of €6 million.

Crucial talks aimed at resolving an impasse over the US debt ceiling have made little progress, just weeks before the United States government could run out of money. Our Washington correspondent Martin Wall reports.

The Irish arm of UK-based Interpath Advisory has hired Liam Booth, the former head of corporate finance at Investec Ireland, to take on a similar role at the fast-growing financial restructuring and corporate advisory firm, which now has a staff of more than 50. Joe Brennan has the details on the company’s latest high-profile recruit.

In our Money Matters column, Brianna Parkins looks at ways to protect your financial independence if you opt to be a stay-at-home parent.

If you want more personal finance coverage you can sign up to our On The Money newsletter, published every Friday, here.

READ MORE

Ireland could suffer a severe funding shortfall in the next five to 15 years without a significant overhaul of the taxation system, the Commission for Taxation and Welfare will warn the Oireachtas Committee on Budgetary Oversight. Members of the commission are due before the committee to discuss their recent report. Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports.

In commercial property, agent HWBC is guiding a price of €6 million for the College Green Collection, a portfolio of prime retail investment properties close to Trinity College in Dublin, with Starbucks and Circle K as tenants. Ronald Quinlan reports on the sale.

Ryanair has ordered 300 new Boeing 737 Max-10 jets worth more than €36 billion, as it strives to hit passenger traffic of 300 million a year, writes Barry O’Halloran.

Credit Unions have topped the list of the most reputable companies and organisations in Ireland, retaking the number one spot from An Post after two years, according to the latest RepTrak survey of public opinion on corporates. Ciara O’Brien reports.

Debt servicing firm Mars Capital Finance Ireland is to create up to 100 new financial services jobs at its operation in Dublin. Colin Gleeson has the details.

The ability to work from home does not just benefit the elite, writes FT columnist Sarah O’Connor.

Also in commercial property, the Dublin headquarters of Carrolls Irish Gifts at Fonthill, Dublin 22 is for sale, with the vendor seeking €6.9 million. Ronald Quinlan has the details.

Stay up to date with all our business news: sign up to our Business Today daily email news digest.