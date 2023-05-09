Ryanair orders 300 new Boeing 737 Max-10 jets worth more than €36bn

Ryanair chief Michael O'Leary says latest deal for up to 300 Boeing Max-10 jets is a record investment by the airline in new aircraft. Photograph: Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP via Getty

Ryanair will buy up to 300 Boeing 737 Max 10 aircraft worth more than $40 billion (€36.3 billion) as it gears up to fly 300 million people a year from 2033.

The Irish airline giant on Tuesday confirmed reports it has ordered new jets from US manufacturer Boeing, despite multiple delays on its existing orders.

Ryanair has placed firm orders for 150 Max 10s – the largest of Boeing’s Max range of aircraft – with options for 150 more, for delivery between 2027 and 2033.

The deal is valued at more than $40 billion at the jets’ listed price but the Irish carrier is likely to have won discounts from Boeing, as it is the manufacturers’ biggest European customer.

Given the deal’s size, shareholders will have to approve the contract at Ryanair’s annual general meeting in September, the airline confirmed on Tuesday.

The Max 10 can carry 228 passengers, one-fifth more than the Boeing 737 NG which still makes up much of Ryanair’s fleet.

Ryanair expects that half the new deliveries will replace the 737 NG aircraft, cutting its fleet’s average age and fuel consumption.

The Irish carrier expects to fly 300 million passengers in 2033 from a predicted 168 million in its current financial year, which ends on March 31st.

Michael O’Leary, Ryanair chief executive, noted this was a record order. He predicted that the deal, coupled with remaining deliveries under Ryanair’s current Boeing Max order, would create “10,000 new jobs for highly paid aviation professionals over the next decade” across Europe.

Mr O’Leary added that the airline would pass on savings from flying bigger, more efficient planes to passengers in the form of lower air fares.

David Calhoun, Boeing president and chief executive, dubbed his company’s partnership with Ryanair “one of the most productive in commercial aviation history”.