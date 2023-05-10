College Green retail investment portfolio guiding at €6m

Agent HWBC is guiding a price of €6 million for the College Green Collection, a portfolio of prime retail investment properties in the heart of Dublin’s south city centre.

The portfolio for sale in one or more lots occupies a high-profile position immediately beside Bank of Ireland’s College Green premises and opposite the main entrance to Trinity College Dublin. The investment comprises 1-2 College Green (Starbucks cafe at the junction of College Green and Foster Place) and 4-5 College Green (Circle K convenience shop at the junction of College Green and Anglesea Street leading to Temple Bar).

The properties are being offered for sale as the College Green Collection and are available in three lots – lot 1 is 1-2 College Green, lot 2 is 4-5 College Green and lot 3 is the entirety.

1-2 College Green (lot 1) occupies the corner position at the junction with Foster Place. The property for sale comprises the ground floor and basement only and extends to 2,478sq ft (230.21sq m). The passing rent from Starbucks is €185,000 annually, with more than seven years to lease expiry. The guide price is €3.15 million subject to contract to show an income yield of about 5.34 per cent after standard purchaser’s costs of 9.96 per cent.

4-5 College Green (lot 2) occupies the corner position at the junction with Anglesea Street leading to Temple Bar. The property for sale comprises the ground floor and basement only and extends to 3,070sq ft (285.21sq m). The passing rent from Circle K is €167,000 annually, with more than six years to lease expiry. The guide price is €2.85 million subject to contract to show an income yield of about 5.33 per cent after standard purchaser’s costs.

The entire (lot 3) produces a total rent of €352,000 annually – with an average unexpired lease term to expiry in excess of 6.5 years. The guide price is €6 million offers the prospective purchaser a yield of about 5.33 per cent.

The Starbucks outlet at 1-2 College Green was among the first phase of the US-headquartered coffee giant’s Irish stores and has been open for business there since 2005. Starbucks has since expanded across the country and operates over 70 outlets nationwide. Circle K acquired the Griffin Group of Londis convenience stores including the College Green outlet in 2021. The Canadian group, best known for its operation of Circle K petrol stations, operates chains of Circle K convenience shops in Hong Kong and Canada. The company is now seeking to open additional stand-alone convenience retail outlets in cities around Ireland following its success at College Green.

College Green is a central and highly accessible location within Dublin city centre. The Luas green line stops nearby at three stops, namely Trinity College, Westmoreland Street and Dawson Street, while the Dart stops at both Pearse Street and Tara Street. There are numerous Dublin Bus stops in the immediate vicinity.

Dublin City Council is in the process of redesigning the College Green area to become a traffic-free public space for the city. This much-anticipated development of College Green Plaza is expected to lead to a significant increase in footfall to the area and should be of benefit to both the tenants and the owners of the subject properties in the College Green Collection. Parties seeking further information should contact Gavin Brennan, Kieran Curtin or Joe Bohan at HWBC.