Wrightbus wins Stagecoach order for zero-emission buses

Wrightbus has been manufacturing buses for London's transport network for many years. Photograph: iStock

Busmaker Wrightbus has won an order for 48 zero emission buses from Stagecoach in London.

The Electroliner double-deckers will be manufactured at the group’s Ballymena headquarters in Northern Ireland and delivered by the end of the year.

Ian Gillott, managing director (parts and services) at Wrightbus, said the company was “delighted to announce another significant order”.

“It strengthens the reputation we have forged in the zero emission transport sector and will help play an important part in the UK’s ambitions for decarbonisation,” he said.

Stagecoach engineering director Sam Greer said the investment would “support our strategy to having a zero emission bus fleet across all our operations by 2035”.

The Stagecoach deal is just one of a number of orders secured by the Northern Irish group, including a £25.3 million contract to supply 117 battery-electric vehicles for First Bus across the UK.