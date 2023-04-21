The Irish Times Business Person of the Month: Tom Keogh, managing director of Keogh’s Crisps

Tom Keogh, founder and managing director of Keogh’s Crisps, has been chosen as The Irish Times Businessperson of the Month for March, an award run in association with Bank of Ireland.

During the month Mr Keogh revealed that his company was planning to invest “towards €10 million” on a new greenfield production facility to meet growing demand for its products.

“I am investing here for future generations,” he said.

Mr Keogh forecast revenue growth of 20 per cent for this year, following a rise of 30 per cent last year. He said the US export market was “the standout performer” in 2022, with revenue there nearly doubling

Exports now account for about a quarter of revenue at Keogh’s, he said, adding that its market share in Ireland was 12 per cent.

Mr Keogh was also selected as a finalist for the international category of the 2023 EY Entrepreneur of the Year Awards.