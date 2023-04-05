Dublin City Council refuses planning permission for Airbnb style development near Leinster House

Leinster House. Dublin City Council has refused planning permission for an Airbnb-style development a short distance from Leinster House on Kildare Street. Photograph: PA

Dublin City Council has refused planning permission for an Airbnb-style development a short distance from Leinster House on Kildare Street.

In January, Radiant Now Ltd lodged plans for the change of use from residential use to short-term let accommodation for nine apartments at 14 and 15 Kildare Street, Dublin 2.

In a submission on behalf of Radiant Now, Magdalena Stawarz of Collins Maher Martin Architects stated that the “greater income potential” from the change of use would “ensure that both properties will be regularly cleaned, minor repairs will be addressed immediately upon one tenant vacating and the next taking occupancy”.

However, in refusing planning permission, the council said the proposed development and the precedent it would set would be contrary to the city development plan and core principles of its housing policy.

The council said the proposed development, resulting in the permanent loss of nine apartment units for residential use, would be contrary to the development plan as there is a general presumption against the provision of dedicated short-term tourist rental accommodation in the city due to the impact on housing stock.

The report said the loss of nine apartments for long-term rent was “of concern having regard to the existing housing shortage currently experienced within Dublin city”.

In the submission by Radiant Now, Ms Stawarz said: “We are aware that the subject site is located within Dublin’s rent pressure zone; however, we think that the nature of both buildings and their ideal city-centre location suit better short-term letting use rather than long-term residences.

“Being located in one of the busiest areas of the city with limited parking provision and a lack of open space, we believe that long-term tenancy standards might be compromised.”

Ms Stawarz added that Radiant Now, as the owner of a number of protected structures, was clearly aware of the cost and an increased level of property maintenance and upkeep “but believes that a short-term form of occupancy will be the most appropriate for the buildings”.

“We believe that with much more frequent tenant turnover, short-term rentals receive regular, professional level maintenance on a much more consistent basis than long-term rentals,” the submission said.

The submission pointed out that “along with a shortage of housing and long-term accommodation, there is also a shortage of dedicated short-term let accommodation”.