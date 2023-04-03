Grocery prices rise nearly 17% on last year

The price of groceries has jumped by just under 17 per cent over the last 12 months with the spike set to cost consumers over €1,200 if spread over the course of the year ahead.

The price of groceries has jumped by just under 17 per cent over the last 12 months with the spike set to cost consumers over €1,200 if spread over the course of the year ahead.

The latest figures from Kantar paint a grim picture of the worsening cost of living crisis across the State’s supermarkets with shoppers increasingly looking to own-brand and value ranges to save money.

The sale of products under supermarket names was said to be up 13.5 per cent compared with a 6.2 per cent increase in branded products.

The cheapest, “value” own label products saw the strongest growth, climbing 34 per cent year-on-year with shoppers spending €18m more on these ranges.

READ MORE

Own label now holds a higher value share than brands – 47.3 per cent compared to 47 per cent.

Take-home grocery sales in Ireland increased in the four weeks to March 19th with the value of the sales up by 13.3 per cent as the average price per pack increased by 13.8 per cent.

[ Irish economy set for stronger growth but cost-of-living to remain problem for households ]

“March was a busy month for Irish consumers with plenty of events and opportunities to celebrate,” said Kantar’s senior retail analyst Emer Healy. “We also welcomed longer, brighter days so we saw shoppers visiting stores more often.”

She said that while the value of sales was up significantly, grocery price inflation is still the driving factor rather than just increased spending. “Grocery inflation continues to rise and now stands at 16.8 per cent, with the annual grocery bill set to rise by €1,211 if consumers don’t make changes to their shopping habits.”

'We have a lot of eggs in few baskets' - does the positive outlook conceal threats to our economy? Listen | 34:53

In the 12 weeks to the middle of March take-home grocery sales increased by 9.5 per cent contributing an additional €268m to the overall market performance, as shoppers returned to store more often.

“Consumers are opting to shop little and often to help manage their household budgets,” Ms Healy suggested.

Irish shoppers took advantage of St Patrick’s Day falling on a Friday this year which saw a 10.4 per cent boost to sales in March.

Sales of Guinness were up 6.7 per cent, equating to an additional €623,000, with one in 10 Irish households purchasing the beverage in March.

With many tuning in to watch Ireland win the rugby Grand Slam at home, Irish supporters also consumed more savoury snacks and soft drinks, with sales hitting €3.5 million and €4.4 million respectively.

[ Fuel tax reduction costs exchequer more than €1bn ]

March also saw shoppers stocking up on Easter essentials, growing an additional 20 per cent on Easter chocolate. Large eggs proved to be most popular, with sales up an 86 per cent year-on-year and shoppers spending an additional €3.8

Online sales also remained strong over the 12-week period, up 2.6 per cent, with shoppers spending an additional €3.9m online year-on-year.

Dunnes holds the highest share among all retailers at 23.2 per cent with growth of 13.4 per cent year-on-year. Tesco holds 22.1 per cent of the market with growth of 13.6 per cent while SuperValu was said to have 20.6 per cent of the market up 4.2 per cent. Lidl holds 13.3 per cent share and growth of 11.7 per cent while Aldi was on 12.3 per cent up 9.1 per cent when compared with last year.