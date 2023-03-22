Monopoly maker Cartamundi to shut Waterford plant with loss of 234 jobs

Belgian headquartered board game-maker Cartamundi has announced the closure of its Waterford manufacturing facility with some 234 jobs set to be lost in the wind-down.

In a statement on Wednesday afternoon, the company, which makes popular games such as Monopoly and Twister, said the decision related to “structural overcapacity and reduced demand for board games globally post Covid”.

The Belgian headquartered company said it will now begin consultation with Cartamundi Ireland workers, unions and state agencies as it moves to shut down the production facility.

President of Cartamundi’s solutions division David Germis said: “It is particularly regrettable that we plan to close our Waterford facility. It has been a source of reliable quality production and we wish to thank the management and employees for their dedication and continued application in ensuring the continuous supply of products to our customers, particularly in the recent difficult times. The factory in Waterford has been suffering losses for many months now and this is not sustainable.”