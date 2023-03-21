Engage XR to delist from Dublin market in new blow to exchange

Irish virtual reality company Engage XR said it will delist from the former Irish Stock Exchange to focus on its London listing.

The business has given notice to Euronext Dublin, the stock exchange’s official name since it was taken over, of its intention to cancel the admission of the Company’s Ordinary Shares to trading on the Euronext Growth Market, it said in a statement on Tuesday. The move “will have no effect on the company’s ordinary shares trading on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange,” it added.

“It is anticipated that maintaining a sole listing on AIM will concentrate liquidity on one trading venue,” the company said.

The last day of trading will be 18 April 2023 and the cancellation will take effect at 7am, it added.

The move is a fresh blow to the Dublin market, and comes weeks after building materials giant CRH - the biggest company on the exchange - said it would shift its primary listing to the US.