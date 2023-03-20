Denis O’Brien’s Jepview secures planning permission for additional two floors at Grand Canal office blocks

Businessman Denis O’Brien’s Jepview has secured planning permission for an additional two floors for his office blocks at Grand Canal Quay.

Businessman Denis O’Brien’s Jepview has secured planning permission for an additional two floors for his office blocks at Grand Canal Quay in Dublin.

, Dublin City Council had already given the green light for a 15 storey and an 8 storey office block in Dublin’s docklands to Mr O’Brien’s Jepview Ltd.

Jepview Ltd has secured planning permission for an expanded office block with the council allowing the eight storey block be increased to ten storeys.

The decision will allow Jepview increase the office floor space in that office block from 7,993 sq metres to 9,345 square metres.

READ MORE

The site currently comprises of a single storey warehouse which extends to the full area of the site and the council’s planner’s report on the proposal recommended planning permission after concluding that the redevelopment of the site, with the increase in footfall, vibrancy and functionality would likely have significant economic benefits for the area.

The report that it had to be acknowledged that the proposed development would “significantly regenerate and likely rejuvenate a subject site in proximity to public transport connections and the proposal will deliver a number of the core objectives of the Dublin City Development Plan”.

One of the documents lodged as part of the planning application was a letter of consent from Denis O’Brien of ‘Seventh Floor, One Grand Canal Quay’ as owner of No 1 Grand Canal Quay giving his permission for it to be included in the Jepview planning application.

Planning consultant for Jepview, Kevin Hughes told the council that the proposed development would “make a positive contribution to the surrounding streetscape and will integrate well with the existing and emerging character featuring along Grand Canal Quay”.

Mr Hughes said that the main aim of the proposal was to improve upon the high standard of office space with the proposed building acting as a “marker” along Grand Canal Quay and has been designed to illustrate a high standard of architectural finish.