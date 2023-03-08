Irish economic growth to slow, Glenveagh execs sell shares, and price drop at Foxrock residential site

PayPal's office campus in Ballycoolin Business Park Blanchardstown, Dublin 15, which is for sale with a guide price of €26 million. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

While inflationary pressures are easing, the Irish economy will grow at a much reduced rate this year and next as elevated prices and higher interest rates curb activity, the Central Bank has warned. Eoin Burke-Kennedy has the details.

Four senior executives at Glenveagh Properties, the Dublin-listed housebuilder, have made a combined gain of almost €1.08 million within the past week by exercising share options arising from a long-term incentive plan and then selling the stock on the open market. Joe Brennan reports.

In commercial property, Ronald Quinlan reports on PayPal’s decision to instruct agent CBRE to find a buyer for its main office campus in Blanchardstown, Dublin 15, with a guide price of €26 million.

Ufurnish.com, an Irish-backed online furniture sales portal based in Britain, has raised a further £3.4 million (€3.8 million) in seed funding from wealthy private investors, putting a putative value on the business at between £15-20 million. Our London Correspondent Mark Paul has the story.

Having failed to attract a buyer when it was offered for sale for €3.25 million in February of last year, a Foxrock house on a 0.59-hectare (1.48-acre) site with residential development potential has been returned to the market at a new and heavily discounted guide price of €2.25 million. Ronald Quinlan reports.

When it comes to tax and inheritance, cohabiting couples are at a disadvantage to those who are married, writes Brianna Parkins.

Maritime workers are a vital part of the global supply chain, yet they have few protections. Why don’t we care about their plight more? asks FT columnist Sarah O’Connor.

To address Ireland’s gender pay gap, women must be given “realistic opportunities” to take up senior roles within organisations, a goal that will require a greater degree of flexibility from employers around working arrangements to achieve. Ian Curran reports.

Sports footwear and apparel retailer Foot Locker is to open two new stores later this year at the Ilac Shopping Centre in Dublin city centre and at the Pavilions Shopping Centre in Swords. Ronald Quinlan has the details.

