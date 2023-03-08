Foot Locker to open for business in Dublin’s Ilac Shopping Centre

The Ilac Shopping Centre on Henry Street in Dublin where the new Foot Locker store is set to open

Sports footwear and apparel retailer, Foot Locker, is to open two new stores later this year at the Ilac Shopping Centre in Dublin city centre and at the Pavilions Shopping Centre in Swords.

In the first instance, Foot Locker Unit has agreed a deal with CBRE to occupy units one and two at the Ilac Centre. Extending across a total area of 1,184 sq m, the company’s new retail space is located on the ground floor and first floor and has frontage on to Henry Street. It is understood that Foot Locker agreed a long-term lease on the premises and will position this store as its flagship within the Irish market. The Ilac store is expected to begin trading at the end of the second quarter this year.

The letting to Foot Locker brings the total number of retailers operating within the Ilac to 73, and brings the scheme to full occupancy. Key brands operating in the centre include Dunnes Stores, Boots, TK Maxx, Flying Tiger and Smiggle.

In the case of the Pavilions Shopping Centre, Foot Locker has agreed a long-term lease with CBRE for unit G19 at the scheme. The new store comprises a floor area of 385.45 sq m on the centre’s ground floor and 60.66 sq m at mezzanine level. Foot Locker is expected to relocate from the centre’s first floor to ground floor during the current quarter.

Located in north Dublin, the Pavilions Shopping Centre comprises more than 500,000 sq ft of retail and leisure space distributed across more than 100 stores and restaurants. The scheme’s line-up includes Dunnes Stores, Penneys, H&M, Five Guys, Milano and Nando’s.

Foot Locker has more than 2,800 stores across 28 countries globally, six of which are open and operating in Ireland. Since establishing its first store in Europe in 1998, Foot Locker has expanded its business to 626 stores across 20 countries. The company opened its first Irish store in 2004.

Commenting on Foot Locker’s decision to open at the Ilac and to relocate within the Pavilions, the brand’s real estate director for Europe, John Lowry, said: “Ireland is very much a market in which we would like to improve our presence, subject to positioning ourselves in the right locations and at the right terms.

“We have spent recent years debating whether we would exit Ireland altogether given lack of store performance however, after some deliberation and consolidation, we have chosen to reinvest in Ireland and support a market that we believe has much more to offer. We continue to explore other opportunities with our preferred local partner CBRE Ireland.”

Bernadine Hogan, executive director and head of retail at CBRE Ireland added: “Foot Locker have really been strengthening their position within Europe and we wanted Ireland to feature as part of these plans.

“Both store locations should prove to be strong performers and hopefully are just stepping stones to greater successes within Ireland. We are delighted to have worked with [landlords] Hammerson and Irish Life and their representatives in both instances.”