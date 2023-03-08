Aer Lingus Regional to serve Liverpool and Brittany from Dublin

Liverpool striker Mo Salah in action – Aer Lingus Regional will begin flying year round to Liverpool from next month. Photograph: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Aer Lingus Regional will launch daily Dublin-Liverpool flights from next month in a move that some football fans will cheer.

Emerald Airlines, which took over the Aer Lingus Regional franchise last year, said on Wednesday that it was adding Liverpool and Brest in Brittany to the destinations it will offer from Dublin Airport this year.

The carrier plans to begin flying 11 times a week to Liverpool from the capital from late next month with double-daily services on Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday.

Emerald said it hoped to lure football fans to the service – as the city is home to two English Premier League sides, Liverpool and Everton – as well as those looking for a weekend away.

Aer Lingus Regional will also offer twice weekly summer flights to Brest in Brittany, a popular holiday destination with Irish people, from May in what will be Emerald’s first venture into France.

Ciarán Smith, Emerald’s head of commercial, said the airline was announcing the services as people began planning their summer trips away.

Claude Arphexad, director at Brest Airport, welcomed the news, saying Dublin was a “highly anticipated destination” for Bretons.

Aer Lingus Regional will offer 2.5 million seats across 30 routes on its 2023 schedule, linking Ireland with Britain, the Channel Islands and France.