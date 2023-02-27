Electric Ireland to cut electricity bills by 10% for small business

Electric Ireland is cutting small business bills for electricity from Wednesday, but not household charges.

State-owned Electric Ireland will cut small business electricity bills by 10 per cent from Wednesday but leave household charges untouched.

Falling wholesale electricity prices have sparked calls on suppliers to cut bills for homes and businesses that have endured 18 months of increases.

ESB subsidiary Electric Ireland said on Monday that it was cutting small and medium-sized business electricity charges by 10 per cent from March 1st, Wednesday.

However, it is not cutting household charges, which have seen some families pay up to €4,000 a-year for electricity and gas, depending on their consumption.

The company maintains that it offers households the best value. “As February 1st 2023, Electric Ireland offers the lowest estimated annual bill for electricity on the market,” it said.

Electric Ireland’s move follows sustained falls in wholesale electricity costs. Last month they were around 16.22 cent a kilowatt hour (KWH), the unit in which power is sold to homes, from a high of 38.76 cent in August.

Network charges added 8 cent to 12 cent to this, bringing the likely maximum to around 28 cent KWH.

At the same time, Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland calculations show that homes were paying more than 40 cent.

Electric Ireland’s cut covers all businesses up to those classed as large energy users, which are mainly manufacturers, pharmaceutical producers, data centres and other big businesses.

Figures obtained recently by The Irish Times show suppliers charges some of these companies as little as 7 cent to 12 cent KWH last year and in 2021.

The State company is cutting smaller business’s bills as their charges are tied more closely than domestic rates to wholesale prices.

Electric Ireland explained on Monday that it buys the electricity sold to domestic customers up to two years in advance to secure costs, so movement in household bills lags that of the wholesale market.

The company maintained that those “hedging” contracts, coupled with prevailing and projected wholesale prices that determine what it charges families.

“For this reason it is very difficult to project the trajectory of residential electricity and gas prices,” it said.

In December, Electric Ireland said it would forego profits from its residential business and gave a €50 credit to household customers.