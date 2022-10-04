Up to 125,000 Electric Ireland customers in arrears

Electric Ireland will review its €3m hardship fund this winter, says executive director, Pat Fenlon. Photo: Bryan O Brien/The Irish Times

Around 125,000 Electric Ireland customers have fallen behind with their energy bills, its executive director, Pat Fenlon, told politicians on Tuesday.

Addressing the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Environment and Climate Action, Mr Fenlon predicted that Electric Ireland’s wholesale electricity costs would soar to €2 billion this year from €300 million in 2020.

He told members that around 125,000 of the State-owned company’s customers have fallen behind with their bills, an increase on the 100,000 who were in arrears during Covid-19. Pre-pandemic the number in debt was around 150,000.

Mr Fenlon said the company would review a €3 million hardship fund meant to aid customers struggling to pay bills. “And we will review how we can help customers over the winter period,” he added.

READ MORE

Charities St Vincent de Paul and the Money Advice and Budgeting Service (MABS) administer the fund and issue energy credits to customers.

Electric Ireland is part of the ESB Group, which owns generating plants. However, regulations demand that both businesses operate separately, so ESB cannot use profits from power plants to offset Electric Ireland’s rising costs.