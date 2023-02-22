Google says it will cut 240 jobs from Irish business

Google is to cut 240 from its Irish workforce as part of a global cutback that has seen the company lose 6 per cent of its staff.

The cuts are coming from sales, where 85 jobs are going, along with 80 from tech and engineering and 75 from support functions. The overall figure is a 4.3 per cent reduction, less than the 6 per cent cut being applied worldwide.

Google staff were being informed on Wednesday morning. The consultation with staff will begin on Thursday.

The Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney has also been told about the job losses.

Staff at the Irish business have been waiting to hear about their fate after parent company Alphabet announced in January it would cut up to 12,000 jobs globally. The cuts were expected to affect all areas and regions of the business.

Google employs 5,500 people directly in the Republic, with an additional 4,000 contract and temporary workers. It has invested billions in Ireland in the past 20 years, including more than €1.5 billion in the past five years.

Staff in the United States were informed of the cuts shortly after the initial announcement, but employment laws here meant the process would take longer internationally.

At the time, chief executive Sundar Pichai said he took responsibility for the “difficult news”.

“Over the past two years we’ve seen periods of dramatic growth. To match and fuel that growth, we hired for a different economic reality than the one we face today,” he said. “I am confident about the huge opportunity in front of us thanks to the strength of our mission, the value of our products and services, and our early investments in AI. To fully capture it, we’ll need to make tough choices.”

The tech giant is one of an increasing number of major companies to announce job losses. In recent weeks Microsoft, Dell and Ebay have said they would cut jobs. Other tech giants have also been trimming staff numbers, with Amazon cutting 18,000 jobs, and Facebook owner Meta Platforms, Twitter and payments firm Stripe also cutting back in recent months. Salesforce, Intel and Zendesk have also been hit by job losses.