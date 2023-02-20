Scott Tallon Walker announces four new project directors

Michael Tallon, STW managing director, said the internal appointments will bolster the firm’s position as a “design leader, ensuring we remain at the forefront of innovative and inspiring architecture”.

Award-winning architectural practice Scott Tallon Walker (STW) has announced the promotion of four architects to newly created positions on its leadership team, a move aimed at strengthening the company’s client offering.

Rebecca Ryan, Phillip Jackson, Chinwe Kane and Paul Connolly have been appointed to the new role of project directors, working across STW’s commercial, urban design, healthcare, and education practices respectively.

He said: “As we continue to develop and promote the next generation of designers and leaders in our business, we have created the role of Project Director, directly responsible for dealing with clients and project teams, providing leadership across multiple complex developments. People are the defining aspect of any company, and we are delighted to make these appointments from within our existing team, highlighting the calibre of talent across our offices.”

After-tax profits at STW declined from more than €195,000 in 2020 to €20,905 last year as the company’s operating sales increased from €10.7 million to close to €11 million, accounts filed with the Companies Registration Office last November revealed.

In a note attached to the accounts, the directors highlighted the “inflationary pressures” arising from the war in Ukraine and said they “continue to monitor and control costs accordingly”.