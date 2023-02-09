Samsung Galaxy Book3 series: Something for everyone?

From €1,669

While all eyes were on the Galaxy S23 phones, Samsung also announced new PCs last week. The Galaxy Book3 series includes the Ultra, Pro 360 and Pro, each with its own unique selling point. The Ultra is the premium PC; the 360 is, as the name suggests, a two-in-one convertible that can be a tablet or laptop with the S Pen. For those who want a thin and light PC designed to be easily carried around, the Book3 Pro is the answer. If you have a Samsung Galaxy smartphone and tablet, you can use them with your Book3 trackpad and keyboard to copy, paste, drag and drop items between devices, or use the Tab as second screen. The Ultra and Pro also use the dynamic AMOLED display that has been a feature of the company’s high-end smartphones. On the audio front, the Book3 Ultra and Pro series have a quad-speaker system, studio-quality dual microphones with AI noise cancelling, and Studio Mode for your video calls to make you look far better than you feel on your fifth Zoom meeting of the day. The Book3 Pro starts from €1,669, with the Ultra priced at €2,799.